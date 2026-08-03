Indians are loving 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'; here is proof
What's the story
The Hollywood film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has made history in India by becoming the first Hollywood film to cross the ₹300 crore gross mark during its opening weekend. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Sadie Sink, the Marvel blockbuster recorded a major boost in collections over the weekend after registering the biggest opening day collection for a non-Indian film.
Box office collection
'Spider-Man' swings past ₹255 crore net in India
On August 2 (Sunday), the film collected an impressive ₹76 crore net across 18,051 shows.
With these collections, the superhero blockbuster has now amassed an estimated ₹256.2 crore net and ₹306.37 crore gross in India within just four days of its release!
Version-wise earnings
Breakdown of Sunday collections for all versions
The English version of Spider-Man: Brand New Day once again led the collections, contributing an estimated ₹40 crore net to the film's Sunday total.
The Hindi dubbed version followed closely with an impressive ₹29 crore, while the Telugu and Tamil versions earned approximately ₹3.25 crore and ₹3.55 crore, respectively.
The Malayalam and Kannada dubbed versions collectively added around ₹20 lakh to the film's Day 4 total.
Weekend surge
Sunday collection marks new benchmark for international releases in India
The film's Sunday net collection of ₹76 crore marked an 8.2% jump over Saturday's haul of ₹70.25 crore net.
The weekend numbers significantly surpassed the film's record-breaking opening day collection of ₹60.6 crore net and its Friday dip to ₹49.35 crore net.
This growth has set a new benchmark for international releases in India!
Record achievement
Holland stars in cinema's 4 biggest global openings
Holland has now officially become the first actor in cinema history to star in the four biggest global box office openings of all time.
According to worldwide box office figures, he starred in Avengers: Endgame (2019) which earned $1.223 billion; Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) which earned $927 million; Avengers: Infinity War (2018) which earned $640.5 million; and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) which earned $600.5 million.