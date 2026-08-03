Indians are loving 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'; here is proof

The English version of Spider-Man: Brand New Day once again led the collections, contributing an estimated ₹40 crore net to the film's Sunday total.

The Hindi dubbed version followed closely with an impressive ₹29 crore, while the Telugu and Tamil versions earned approximately ₹3.25 crore and ₹3.55 crore, respectively.

The Malayalam and Kannada dubbed versions collectively added around ₹20 lakh to the film's Day 4 total.