'Spider-Man 4' becomes biggest Hollywood opener in India
What's the story
The recently released Hollywood film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has set a new record for the biggest opening day collection for a Hollywood film in India. The Tom Holland-starrer grossed ₹72.44 crore on its first day, surpassing the previous record held by Avengers: Endgame which had an opening of ₹65 crore. This marks a significant achievement for the Spider-Man franchise and Hollywood films in general at the Indian box office.
Franchise success
'Brand New Day' beats 'No Way Home's collection
The latest Spider-Man film has also beaten the opening day collection of its predecessor, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned ₹39.25 crore on its first day.
So, after Brand New Day and Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water is the biggest Hollywood earner in India with a ₹48.5cr debut, followed by Avengers: Infinity War (₹41cr).
MCU's reign
Dominance of superhero films in India
Interestingly, four out of the top five Hollywood openers in India are from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This highlights the immense popularity of the superhero genre in India.
Among the top 15 biggest openers, eight titles belong to the MCU, further emphasizing its dominance.
The Top 10 includes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (₹34.5cr), Deadpool and Wolverine (₹25.5cr), Thor: Love and Thunder (₹22.5cr), Avatar: Fire and Ash (₹22cr), and The Conjuring: Last Rites (₹21cr).
Language breakdown
Hindi version contributes significantly to collections
The Hindi version of Spider-Man: Brand New Day emerged as the second-biggest contributor to the film's opening day collection in India. It collected ₹22 crore net with 95% occupancy across 6,977 shows.
The original English version also performed well, earning ₹32.25 crore net from 7,987 shows with an overall occupancy of 55%.
Among dubbed versions, Telugu and Tamil posted strong numbers with occupancies of 65% and 66%, respectively.
Global expectations
Film expected to gross over ₹1,000 crore worldwide
According to early estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to gross over ₹1,000 crore worldwide. The film was released in the US on Friday, a day after its premiere in India.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film continues Peter Parker's story from where Spider-Man: No Way Home left off.
It also stars Zendaya alongside Sadie Sink and Jon Bernthal, among others.