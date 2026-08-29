'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' beats 'Titanic,' becomes 4th-highest-grossing film ever!
What's the story
Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially surpassed James Cameron's Titanic at the global box office, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing film of all time. The Marvel blockbuster reportedly grossed an additional $39 million domestically and $109 million internationally during its fourth weekend, pushing its worldwide total past the $2.32 billion mark. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. It co-stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Sadie Sink.
Box office race
'Brand New Day' now stands behind these films
With its latest achievement, Spider-Man: Brand New Day now stands behind only Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.33 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion), and the first Avatar ($2.92 billion), per Comic Book Movie.
The movie was released in Indian theaters on July 30 and in the United States the next day.
Record-breaking run
Highest-grossing 'Spider-Man' film, highest-grossing comic-book movie of the decade
The film has reportedly become the highest-grossing Spider-Man movie of all time, surpassing the worldwide earnings of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
It has also set a new record as the highest-grossing comic book movie of this decade.
In its run, Brand New Day was reported to be the first solo superhero film to cross the $2 billion mark, doing so faster than any film except for Avengers: Endgame.
Future prospects
Can 'Brand New Day' reach $3 billion mark?
With $2.3 billion raised globally, there is speculation as to whether Brand New Day can eventually reach the unprecedented $3 billion milestone.
This would require the film to add another $680 million or so, an extremely difficult task as it enters its fourth weekend.
It also stars Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.