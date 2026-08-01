Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' leaked online
What's the story
The much-anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day has reportedly been leaked online, just two days after its release. The high-quality pirated version of the Marvel film was uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) by an account named Fredrick Bryan at 6:05am PT. It quickly spread across the platform before being taken down around 3:25pm PT, per Variety.
Viral spread
The leaked post reached nearly 5.9 million accounts
The leaked post reportedly reached nearly 5.9 million accounts and garnered over 143,000 likes before it was taken down.
Other users also uploaded copies of the film on X, although many of those posts were later removed due to copyright complaints.
Despite this, pirated versions continued to appear online as new uploads replaced the deleted ones.
Studio's response
Sony Pictures has not commented on the incident yet
Sony Pictures has not yet commented on the incident.
Generally, studios issue copyright notices to remove unauthorized uploads, but keeping up with the volume of posting is difficult.
Notably, this isn't the first major Hollywood film to face such a leak; Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey also appeared online in a similar way last week.
Universal's statement
Universal said this after 'Odyssey' leaked online
Reacting to The Odyssey leak, Universal had told Variety, "We became aware of the unauthorized posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols."
"We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights."
Box office success
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day's box office records
Despite the leak, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is reportedly doing exceptional business at the box office.
It made a record-breaking $72 million in previews, including Tuesday early access screenings, the most of any movie in history.
This placed it above Avengers: Endgame, which grossed $60 million in Thursday previews.
The film stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man and Zendaya as MJ, among others.