Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day' to stream on Peacock October 9 2026
Entertainment
Steven Spielberg's new sci-fi mystery, Disclosure Day, starts streaming on Peacock from October 9, 2026.
The movie follows two strangers pulled into a wild alien puzzle: Emily Blunt plays a Kansas City weather girl whose life gets weird when she suddenly speaks an alien language live on air.
Domingo Firth Hewson Russell co-star
The film brings together Colman Domingo as the good guy, Colin Firth as the villain, Eve Hewson as a good girlfriend, and Wyatt Russell as a bad boyfriend.
While it might not hit the legendary status of E.T., Disclosure Day still connects emotionally with viewers.
Now you can catch all its twists and mysteries whenever you want on Peacock this fall.