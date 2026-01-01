'Spirit' first-look: Triptii lights cigarette for wounded Prabhas
What's the story
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has welcomed the new year with a bang by unveiling the first look of his upcoming film Spirit. The poster features actors Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in intense avatars. The film marks Vanga's next directorial project after Animal (2023) and is scheduled for release in 2026, but the exact date has not been announced. It also stars Vivek Oberoi in an important role.
Poster details
'Spirit' poster hints at dark and gritty cinematic experience
The newly released poster of Spirit sets the tone for a dark and gritty cinematic experience. In the striking visual, Prabhas is seen flaunting his wounded back, stitched with multiple bandages. Dimri is seen lighting Prabhas's cigarette, adding an unsettling air to the scene. The actor's long-haired look with a full-grown beard and mustache adds to the raw intensity of his character. He exudes a brooding aura while holding a glass of alcohol in one hand.
Character contrast
Dimri's understated yet powerful look in 'Spirit'
Dimri, on the other hand, keeps her look de-glam yet powerful. Dressed in a gray-toned saree, she appears calm and composed, creating a striking contrast to Prabhas's rugged presence. Her act of lighting his cigarette tries to relay how she's a silent supporter of Prabhas's raw force. The film is reportedly a bold medical-cop drama revolving around a doctor and a cop, reportedly played by Dimri and Prabhas, respectively.
Character insights
Prabhas's character in 'Spirit' and production details
According to early reports, Prabhas will be seen as a serious and dedicated police officer on a mission to take down a powerful international crime syndicate. He is also shown as a devoted family man with a wife and child. Interestingly, the announcement video of Spirit was unveiled on Prabhas's 46th birthday, mirroring the strategy used for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The film is currently eyeing a grand theatrical release in 2026.