'Spirit' first-look: Triptii lights cigarette for wounded Prabhas 

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has welcomed the new year with a bang by unveiling the first look of his upcoming film Spirit. The poster features actors Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in intense avatars. The film marks Vanga's next directorial project after Animal (2023) and is scheduled for release in 2026, but the exact date has not been announced. It also stars Vivek Oberoi in an important role.

Poster details 'Spirit' poster hints at dark and gritty cinematic experience The newly released poster of Spirit sets the tone for a dark and gritty cinematic experience. In the striking visual, Prabhas is seen flaunting his wounded back, stitched with multiple bandages. Dimri is seen lighting Prabhas's cigarette, adding an unsettling air to the scene. The actor's long-haired look with a full-grown beard and mustache adds to the raw intensity of his character. He exudes a brooding aura while holding a glass of alcohol in one hand.

Character contrast Dimri's understated yet powerful look in 'Spirit' Dimri, on the other hand, keeps her look de-glam yet powerful. Dressed in a gray-toned saree, she appears calm and composed, creating a striking contrast to Prabhas's rugged presence. Her act of lighting his cigarette tries to relay how she's a silent supporter of Prabhas's raw force. The film is reportedly a bold medical-cop drama revolving around a doctor and a cop, reportedly played by Dimri and Prabhas, respectively.