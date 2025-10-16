#SpoilerAlert: Kyunki 2's Angad refuses to apologize to Suhas
In this week's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Angad is pushed to patch things up between his family and Vrinda's after a fallout.
He heads to Vrinda's house hoping to fix the broken engagement with Suhas, but instead walks into a heated showdown when Suhas demands dowry—something Angad openly objects to.
Malti agrees to give Suhas dowry just to keep the peace
At Vrinda's place, Suhas accuses Angad of having feelings for Vrinda and won't let the marriage happen unless Angad apologizes.
Even though dowry is illegal, Malti gives in and agrees to hand over gold and land just to keep the peace.
The whole situation leaves everyone on edge.
Noina drops a bombshell about Mitali
Vrinda admits privately that marrying Suhas isn't about love—it's just family pressure.
Meanwhile, Noina hints she'll go all out for Mitali and drops a mysterious secret, adding even more suspense for what comes next.