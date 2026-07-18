Sprouse opens up about April home invasion, Palvin called 911
Entertainment
Dylan Sprouse opened up about a late-night home invasion in April, when an intruder, apparently under the influence, walked in through an unlocked gate.
His wife, Barbara Palvin, quickly called 911. The police arrested the man for other warrants, and Dylan and Barbara chose not to press charges.
Sprouse laughs off tackling intruder rumors
On his podcast, Dylan laughed off rumors that he tackled the guy, saying, "I want people to think that I did 'cause that's cool."
He admitted feeling relieved when a neighbor stepped in to help. Afterward, he and Barbara de-stressed with Pixar movies and ice cream.
Thankfully, both are fine, and Dylan even joked about inviting the intruder onto his show someday.