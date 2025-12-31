Sriram Raghavan isn't sold on 'Dhurandhar'—even though it's a box office smash
Director Sriram Raghavan recently shared his thoughts on Aditya Dhar's espionage thriller Dhurandhar, saying it's not really his vibe.
"We must understand that we are living in different times," he told The Hindu, likening the film to how James Bond movies shifted from fun to serious over the years.
He added, "If I start following it, it will be the silliest thing to do."
Why is everyone talking about 'Dhurandhar?'
Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has blown up at the box office—crossing ₹1,000 crore globally and raking in $26 million overseas.
Raghavan's comments come just as he preps for his own film Ikkis (with Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra), which is about a Param Veer Chakra recipient.
A bit of history between Raghavan and Dhar
Both directors have some serious cred—they were winners at the 66th National Film Awards back in 2019: Raghavan for Andhadhun (Best Feature Film in Hindi) and Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike (Best Director).
But clearly, their tastes—and filmmaking styles—don't always line up.