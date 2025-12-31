Sriram Raghavan isn't sold on 'Dhurandhar'—even though it's a box office smash Entertainment Dec 31, 2025

Director Sriram Raghavan recently shared his thoughts on Aditya Dhar's espionage thriller Dhurandhar, saying it's not really his vibe.

"We must understand that we are living in different times," he told The Hindu, likening the film to how James Bond movies shifted from fun to serious over the years.

He added, "If I start following it, it will be the silliest thing to do."