Sriya Reddy gets candid about 'hard-hitting' role in 'OG'

Actor Sriya Reddy, who is gearing up for the release of Pawan Kalyan 's gangster action drama They Call Him OG, has called her role in the film realistic and hard-hitting. The Salaar actor described it as one of her most genuine performances in recent times. The film is set to hit theaters on September 25.

Character details Reddy on her role Reddy described her character to IANS in They Call Him OG as "very realistic and hard-hitting," even though it is a commercial film. She said, "I was happy to get as close to realism as possible in both my look and performance." "The age or physical appearance of a character doesn't matter to me as long as I get to portray roles that are authentic, meaningful, and exciting."

Film details About the film Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG features Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera, a powerful gangster who returns to Mumbai after years of exile. Priyanka Arul Mohan takes on the female lead, while Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi marks his Telugu debut as the villain Omi Bhau. The movie also stars Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Shaam, and Harish Uthaman in pivotal roles.