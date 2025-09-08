After SRK, Suhana's 'King' look leaks online
What's the story
A recent photo from the sets of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action drama King has fans buzzing. The image, reportedly taken in Poland, features a young woman who resembles SRK's daughter Suhana Khan. This has sparked speculation about her role in the film. Suhana is set to mark her theatrical debut with this actioner.
Fan theories
Leaked image sparks speculation about 'King' shoot
The leaked image, albeit pixelated and distant, shows a woman in denim jeans, a white sweater, and a ponytail. Fans are convinced that this is Suhana's first look from King. The speculation intensified as she was recently spotted filming at the same fast-food outlet in Warsaw where SRK shot his scenes over the weekend. Interestingly, this location also served as the backdrop for SRK's viral first look with silvery hair.
Role significance
'King' to be Suhana's 2nd project
King marks Suhana's second on-screen appearance after Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Reports suggest her role in King is not just significant but could also be pivotal to the film's narrative. Some unverified reports even claim that the opening credits will feature her name first.
Director's endorsement
KJo previously praised Suhana
Adding to the speculation, filmmaker Karan Johar had earlier expressed confidence in Suhana's acting abilities. On a podcast, he said, "I still feel very strongly that people will eventually see Suhana Khan. I've seen her student films and the work she has put into her craft...I'm glad the world will see her on a large scale because Suhana is a terrific talent." He added, "She is going to do phenomenally well."
Film details
About 'King'
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King has been creating a buzz online. Not only will it mark Khan's return to the screen after his trio of hits, Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, but it will also be the first time King Khan shares the big screen with one of his children in a major role. Though the film doesn't have a confirmed release date yet, it is expected to hit theaters in 2026.