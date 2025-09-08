After SRK, Suhana's 'King' look leaks online

A recent photo from the sets of Shah Rukh Khan 's upcoming action drama King has fans buzzing. The image, reportedly taken in Poland , features a young woman who resembles SRK's daughter Suhana Khan . This has sparked speculation about her role in the film. Suhana is set to mark her theatrical debut with this actioner.

Fan theories Leaked image sparks speculation about 'King' shoot The leaked image, albeit pixelated and distant, shows a woman in denim jeans, a white sweater, and a ponytail. Fans are convinced that this is Suhana's first look from King. The speculation intensified as she was recently spotted filming at the same fast-food outlet in Warsaw where SRK shot his scenes over the weekend. Interestingly, this location also served as the backdrop for SRK's viral first look with silvery hair.

Role significance 'King' to be Suhana's 2nd project King marks Suhana's second on-screen appearance after Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Reports suggest her role in King is not just significant but could also be pivotal to the film's narrative. Some unverified reports even claim that the opening credits will feature her name first.

Director's endorsement KJo previously praised Suhana Adding to the speculation, filmmaker Karan Johar had earlier expressed confidence in Suhana's acting abilities. On a podcast, he said, "I still feel very strongly that people will eventually see Suhana Khan. I've seen her student films and the work she has put into her craft...I'm glad the world will see her on a large scale because Suhana is a terrific talent." He added, "She is going to do phenomenally well."