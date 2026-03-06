'King': Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana wrap up intense action sequence
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan recently completed a gritty action sequence for their upcoming film, King. The sequence was shot over eight days at Ellora Studios in Bhayandar, with a grand set created to depict the Vijayadashami celebrations. This marks the first on-screen collaboration between Khan and Suhana.
An insider close to the production told Mid-Day, "The team recreated the scale and energy of a Vijayadashami procession with drums, colors, and the frenzy that is seen on the immersion day." "Shah Rukh and Suhana shot with a huge crowd, consisting of hundreds of background performers, across eight nights. Suhana also performed several stunts." The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.
'King' to release on December 24
King is a significant project for Suhana, as it will mark her theatrical debut. She made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023, which directly premiered on Netflix. King boasts a large ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others. It is set to release in theaters on December 24.