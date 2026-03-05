'King' is directed by Siddharth Anand

Saurabh Shukla claims 'King' features 70% of Bollywood

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:45 pm Mar 05, 202605:45 pm

Saurabh Shukla, the veteran actor who will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King, recently spoke about the scale of the project. In a conversation with Hindi Rush, he revealed that King features one of the largest ensembles in recent Hindi cinema. He added, "Not just me, King has 70% of the film industry. Every name that is big enough they are all there."