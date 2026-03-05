Saurabh Shukla claims 'King' features 70% of Bollywood
What's the story
Saurabh Shukla, the veteran actor who will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King, recently spoke about the scale of the project. In a conversation with Hindi Rush, he revealed that King features one of the largest ensembles in recent Hindi cinema. He added, "Not just me, King has 70% of the film industry. Every name that is big enough they are all there."
Actor's insights
Shukla calls his role in 'King' 'memorable'
Shukla described working with Khan as a delightful experience, calling him a "great" and "charismatic" person. He also reflected on his own role in King, saying, "In King, whatever I have done, it is all quite memorable." The movie also stars Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Raghav Juyal, among others.
Teaser
Here's what we know about 'King'
The teaser of King features Khan in a silver-haired avatar, essaying a menacing character. The clip begins with an aerial view of an enigmatic island, followed by Khan delivering a hard-hitting monologue. Apart from reuniting Khan with Anand and Padukone after Pathaan, King will also mark Suhana's theatrical debut following the Netflix musical comedy The Archies. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and will be released on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2026.