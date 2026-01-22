SS Rajamouli is all praise for Priyanka Chopra's 'The Bluff' trailer
SS Rajamouli just hyped up Priyanka Chopra Jonas's new film, The Bluff, calling her performance "unstoppable" with a "commanding presence." He even said she "always surprises" in her roles.
In this movie, Priyanka plays a fierce former pirate named Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden. The film drops on Prime Video on February 25.
Trailer teases pirates, action, and family drama
The Bluff trailer (now live) shows Priyanka's character defending her island home from buccaneers.
Expect intense action, confrontations with Karl Urban's Captain Connor, and plenty of high-stakes moments as she fights to protect her family.
A big Hollywood comeback for Priyanka
Directed by Frank E Flowers and rated R, The Bluff stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
She gets to show off some serious action and brings back that bold energy fans love seeing from her on screen.