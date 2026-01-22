SS Rajamouli is all praise for Priyanka Chopra's 'The Bluff' trailer Entertainment Jan 22, 2026

SS Rajamouli just hyped up Priyanka Chopra Jonas's new film, The Bluff, calling her performance "unstoppable" with a "commanding presence." He even said she "always surprises" in her roles.

In this movie, Priyanka plays a fierce former pirate named Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden. The film drops on Prime Video on February 25.