SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi': Set images reveal director's secretive style

Set recreates 70% of real Varanasi

The Varanasi set is huge (700-by-400-foot) and recreates about 70% of the real city. Everything from the tilted Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple to street details has been carefully built for authenticity.

The set is designed to shift between different time periods for the story and is part of what's being called India's most expensive film yet.

Varanasi's title and first look were unveiled in November at Ramoji Film City and hits theaters in April 2027.