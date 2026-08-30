'Star Singer' finale August 30, public votes Vidhuraj or Surya
Entertainment
The Star Singer grand finale is set for Sunday, August 30.
Five talented singers have already locked in their spots, while the last finalist will be picked by public vote between Vidhuraj and Surya.
The excitement is real as fans wait to see who'll take home the title.
Finalists' genre strengths highlighted
Vaishakan stands out for his semi-classical and melody songs, while Theertha Sathyan impresses with her range across genres.
Arjun's diverse performances have been a hit with viewers.
Sivapriya has shown steady growth throughout the season, and Krishnasree, the youngest, has charmed everyone with her melodious voice.