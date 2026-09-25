Charlie xcx, Troye Sivan, Tyla join VMAs star-studded presenters' list
What's the story
The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) have announced their star-studded lineup of presenters. The list includes music artists Charli xcx, Alex Warren, Teyana Taylor, Tyla, and Troye Sivan. Actors Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright from Off Campus will also be presenting alongside Summer House star and current Dancing with the Stars contestant Ciara Miller. Other notable presenters include Survivor host Jeff Probst and Superman actor David Corenswet.
Additional presenters
Isabel May and Rachel Dratch are also on the list
The list of presenters at this year's MTV VMAs also includes Isabel May from Scream 7 and Rachel Dratch from Loves Company.
This star-studded lineup will join an equally impressive roster of performers, including Madonna, who is set to open the show with her first VMAs performance in 23 years.
Other performers include Lisa, Sienna Spiro, RAYE, and Shaboozey, among others.
Nomination highlights
Taylor Swift leads nominations at the 2026 VMAs
Taylor Swift is the most-nominated artist at the 2026 VMAs with nine nods, including Artist of the Year.
She will also be honored with the first-ever Artist Director Honors.
Other nominated artists include Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande with seven nominations each; Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress, and Zara Larsson, with five nods each; and Lisa with four nods.
Shakira and Tate McRae have three nominations each.
Hosted by Snoop Dogg, it will air on September 28 (5:00am IST) in India.