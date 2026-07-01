Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's wedding: Rehearsal dinner, cocktail party at MSG
What's the story
The much-awaited wedding celebration of pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce is reportedly set to take place at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden (MSG) this week. Two sources familiar with the plans confirmed the news to CNN on Tuesday, revealing plans for two events at the renowned venue in Midtown Manhattan. The first event, described as a "rehearsal," is slated for Thursday evening with around 100 guests expected.
Details
'Rehearsal' to be followed by grander celebration
The second event, a grander wedding celebration, is scheduled for Friday. This will be a "cocktail party" that starts in the late afternoon and continues until 4:00am Saturday (local time). The sources estimate that around 1,000 guests will attend this event. Swift and Kelce's relationship has been the subject of much speculation and media attention since they started dating in 2023 and announced their engagement last August via joint Instagram posts.
Official hint
NYC mayor hints at upcoming celebrations
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani hinted at the upcoming celebration during a Tuesday news conference. He said, "If you happen to be getting married at MSG, you will be staying inside and staying cool, and I think it's a good example to set for the city at large." On the same day, "tons of National Guard members showed up to MSG," per TMZ. The wedding celebrations come just before the Fourth of July weekend, coinciding with America's 250th birthday.
Venue
Why Swift chose MSG for her wedding
Despite its unromantic gray interiors, Madison Square Garden is likely to have been chosen for its security features. The arena can accommodate 19,500 guests for private events and is a highly secure location, which Swift may prefer given her celebrity status. The venue has hosted several high-profile events in the past, including Sly Stone's wedding to actor Kathy Silva in 1974 and a mass wedding of 4,000 Korean Unification Church parishioners in 1980.
Preparations
Who will design Swift's wedding gown?
Swift is reportedly ready with multiple wedding gowns designed by Monse, the New York fashion label founded by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia. The designers had previously dressed her for Selena Gomez's wedding. Meanwhile, Page Six reported that designs by Stella McCartney are being considered, with the British designer expected to attend the wedding. Amid all this buzz, neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed their wedding plans publicly yet.