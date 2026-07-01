Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's wedding: Rehearsal dinner, cocktail party at MSG

Official hint

NYC mayor hints at upcoming celebrations

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani hinted at the upcoming celebration during a Tuesday news conference. He said, "If you happen to be getting married at MSG, you will be staying inside and staying cool, and I think it's a good example to set for the city at large." On the same day, "tons of National Guard members showed up to MSG," per TMZ. The wedding celebrations come just before the Fourth of July weekend, coinciding with America's 250th birthday.