'Startup Singam' Season 2 is here—bigger, bolder, and aiming for ₹100cr
Startup Singam is back for its second season, premiering on 25 January 2026 (Sunday).
This time, over 75 startups will pitch their ideas across 26 episodes, hoping to snag a piece of more than ₹100 crore in funding from a mix of big institutional and angel investors.
The show's got backing from Zoho, TTK Prestige, and City Union Bank.
What makes this season different?
Launched with the theme "Idhu Kanuvukkaana Garjanai," the show wants to spark real connections between founders and investors—not just quick deals.
The first season featured 39 startups and enabled over ₹24 crore in deployed funding and saw D2C brands achieve up to 7x revenue growth post-telecast.
More mentorship, more real founder stories
Chief Mentor Kumar Vembu says Season 2 will dive deeper into honest founder journeys with stronger mentorship and bigger capital commitments.
Co-founders Hemachandran and Balachander are excited about how the show is building up deep tech, SaaS, and health tech in Tamil Nadu.
You can catch all the action on Vijay TV or stream it on JioHotstar.