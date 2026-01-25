'Startup Singam' Season 2 is here—bigger, bolder, and aiming for ₹100cr Entertainment Jan 25, 2026

Startup Singam is back for its second season, premiering on 25 January 2026 (Sunday).

This time, over 75 startups will pitch their ideas across 26 episodes, hoping to snag a piece of more than ₹100 crore in funding from a mix of big institutional and angel investors.

The show's got backing from Zoho, TTK Prestige, and City Union Bank.