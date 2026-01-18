Sophie Turner's 'Steal': Cast, plot, premiere details
What's the story
Sophie Turner is set to return to the small screen with a new six-episode thriller series, Steal, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 21, 2026. The show is set in London and follows Zara (Turner) and her colleague Luke (Archie Madekwe) as they get embroiled in a high-stakes pension fund heist. Jacob Fortune-Lloyd plays DCI Rhys, a detective.
Plot details
'Steal' plot revolves around high-tech heist and its aftermath
The series, created by Sotiris Nikias, focuses on robbers who use advanced prosthetics to break into the Lochmill Capital office. They force Zara and Luke to transfer millions of pounds in pension funds. The aftermath of this crime brings MI5 into play and puts DCI Rhys under immense pressure as he investigates the case. The show is directed by Sam Miller and Hettie Macdonald, with Greg Brenman and Rebecca de Souza serving as executive producers.
Show details
'Steal' promises a blend of social commentary and tension
The series explores issues like wealth disparity, financial crime, and the cost-of-living crisis. The streaming platform announced the release by sharing the show's poster on Instagram with the caption: "There's no going back now. Steal premieres January 21." The show is produced by Drama Republic in association with Amazon MGM Studios.
Revisit the trailer here
Sophie Turner stars in the first trailer for #Steal.— Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) January 10, 2026
The new series premieres January 21 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/UqSVbg9Hel