Sophie Turner's 'Steal': Cast, plot, premiere details

Plot details

'Steal' plot revolves around high-tech heist and its aftermath

The series, created by Sotiris Nikias, focuses on robbers who use advanced prosthetics to break into the Lochmill Capital office. They force Zara and Luke to transfer millions of pounds in pension funds. The aftermath of this crime brings MI5 into play and puts DCI Rhys under immense pressure as he investigates the case. The show is directed by Sam Miller and Hettie Macdonald, with Greg Brenman and Rebecca de Souza serving as executive producers.