Stephen Colbert to write next 'Lord of the Rings' movie

Stephen Colbert , the popular host of CBS's The Late Show, is set to embark on a new adventure after he signs off on May 21, 2026. He will be writing a new Lord of the Rings movie for New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures. The film is tentatively titled The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past and will also feature Philippa Boyens and Peter McGee as co-writers.

Film details Colbert's film will be based on a specific chapter Colbert has revealed that his film will be based on Fogs on the Barrow-downs, the eighth chapter of The Fellowship of the Ring. This chapter features Hobbits trapped by "a Barrow-wight in an unnatural fog" and also introduces Tom Bombadil, a character who was not included in previous films. The next film in the series is Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, which will be released on December 17, 2027.

Plot details The story will follow Sam, Merry, and Pippin The upcoming film, The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past, will take place 14 years after Frodo's death. The story will follow Sam, Merry, and Pippin as they try to retrace their original journey. Meanwhile, Sam's daughter Elanor will be on a quest to find out why the War of the Ring was almost lost before it even began.

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