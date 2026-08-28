Stephen King's 'Crouch End' gets series adaptation: What to expect
What's the story
Stephen King's only London-set story, Crouch End, is being adapted into a six-part series by Prime Video. The show will be the first King adaptation to be produced in the UK, Variety confirmed. The story follows global movie star Doris Freeman as she claims strange phenomena are behind her husband's disappearance, leading police inspector Ted Vetter to investigate.
Story details
The story is a homage to H.P. Lovecraft
Crouch End is a homage to H.P. Lovecraft, with several references to the author.
The story was first published in New Tales of the Cthulhu Mythos and later included in King's Nightmares & Dreamscapes collection.
The series will be adapted by Paul Tomalin and directed by Tom Shankland, with Mammoth Screen and Fifth Season producing it.
Casting news
Casting for the series is already underway
Variety reports that casting for Crouch End is already underway, with a lot of interest from potential actors.
The executive producers of the series are Tomalin, Shankland, Damien Timmer, Rebecca Keane, and Ben Irving.
Nicole Clemens, VP of International Originals at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said, "We're thrilled to bring his Lovecraftian tale to life in London with Crouch End."
Creative insights
Here's what Tomalin and Shankland said about the project
Tomalin, the writer of Crouch End, expressed his excitement about adapting King's story.
He said, "Having the honor to adapt it with the incredible team at Mammoth, Fifth Season and Amazon alongside director Tom Shankland is a dream come true."
Director Shankland also shared his enthusiasm for working on this London mystery, calling it "cinematic, original and thought-provoking in equal measure."