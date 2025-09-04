How Steve Carell reinvented himself on OTT after 'The Office'

Steve Carell , beloved as Michael Scott in The Office, has been doing so well in OTT with a combination of comedy and drama roles. The actor's versatility spreads across genres, keeping audiences hooked all around the world. Here's taking a look at Carell's OTT career highlights since The Office, including his incredible choice of projects and his phenomenal performances.

#1 'Space Force' brings comedy to OTT In 2020, Carell co-created and starred in the Netflix comedy series Space Force. The show follows a newly formed branch of the U.S. military responsible for space operations. Carell stars as General Mark R. Naird, injecting the role with humor and charm. Although Space Force received mixed reviews from critics, it found an audience, thanks to its unique premise and Carell's comedic timing.

#2 Dramatic turn in 'The Morning Show' Carell also stepped into a more serious role in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. Playing the role of Mitch Kessler, a morning news anchor caught in the storm of misconduct allegations, he proved his dramatic chops next to Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The series was critically lauded for its portrayal of workplace dynamics and media ethics, and earned several award nominations.

#3 Voice work in animated features Beyond live-action roles, Carell also lent his voice to animated characters in popular films like the Despicable Me franchise, available on various OTT platforms. From Gru, the lovable villain-turned-hero, he brought humor and warmth to audiences both young and old. These animated features played a major role in his continued success post-The Office.