'Learning from her...': Stevie Nicks's heartfelt tribute to Dolly Parton

Nicks wrote, "I spent a week with Dolly in Nashville to record one of my songs with her for her Rock Star album."

She added that this experience was "the best week ever."

The Edge of Seventeen singer further said, "A week with Dolly was like a master class for me."

"I tried to be a sponge...and learn everything I could learn from her in a very few days."

"Learning from her was easy...because she was a really good teacher."