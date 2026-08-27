'Learning from her...': Stevie Nicks's heartfelt tribute to Dolly Parton
What's the story
Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks recently paid tribute to the late country music icon Dolly Parton, who passed away at 80. In her Instagram post, Nicks called their 2023 duet "a masterclass." The song, What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done For You, was part of Parton's album Rockstar.
Tribute details
'A week with Dolly was like a master class'
Nicks wrote, "I spent a week with Dolly in Nashville to record one of my songs with her for her Rock Star album."
She added that this experience was "the best week ever."
The Edge of Seventeen singer further said, "A week with Dolly was like a master class for me."
"I tried to be a sponge...and learn everything I could learn from her in a very few days."
"Learning from her was easy...because she was a really good teacher."
Poem
Nicks shared a handwritten poem for Parton
Nicks also shared a handwritten poem dedicated to Parton, which read, "So, Dolly, Dolly, Dolly ~ Rock and Roll & Country ~ Carry all those songs with you ~ Right up to heaven ~ Sing your songs to all those you meet."
"This will be their blessing Dolly, how we'll miss you. There'll never be another you ~ And I will always love you Love Love Love - Stevie."
Album details
Parton's 'Rockstar' album featured numerous rock classics
Parton's Rockstar album featured a mix of original songs and unique interpretations of classic rock hits.
The album included covers of The Police's Every Breath You Take with Sting, Heart's Magic Man with Ann Wilson, Blondie's Heart of Glass with Debbie Harry, and the late Prince's Purple Rain, among others.
Career highlights
Both artists rose to fame in the '70s
Both Nicks and Parton achieved mainstream success in the 1970s.
Nicks, who released the self-titled Buckingham Nicks with Lindsey Buckingham in 1973, joined Fleetwood Mac in late 1974.
This move led to the band's hits Rhiannon and Landslide, followed by her contributions to the iconic 1977 album Rumours.
On the other hand, after leaving collaborator Porter Wagoner in Nashville in 1974, Parton wrote her timeless hits Jolene and I Will Always Love You that same year.
Health challenges
Parton passed away due to cancer
Parton passed away just months after she canceled her 2025 residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas due to "health challenges."
Her team later confirmed that her death came shortly after she was diagnosed with cancer.
In a statement, they said, "After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones."