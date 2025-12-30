'Stop celebrating failures,' Karan Johar urges in year-end note Entertainment Dec 30, 2025

Karan Johar took to Instagram with a heartfelt note, asking people to be more gracious and "can we stop celebrating their failures?"

"Grace... Is this now an alien phenomenon?" he wondered, reflecting on how rare kindness feels these days.

The post comes as his latest film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, faces a tough time at the box office.