'Stop celebrating failures,' Karan Johar urges in year-end note
Karan Johar took to Instagram with a heartfelt note, asking people to be more gracious and "can we stop celebrating their failures?"
"Grace... Is this now an alien phenomenon?" he wondered, reflecting on how rare kindness feels these days.
The post comes as his latest film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, faces a tough time at the box office.
What's going on?
Johar's message seems tied to the backlash and negative reviews his film has received since its December 25 release.
Starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has made ₹37 crore worldwide in five days but is struggling against stiff competition from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.
Bigger picture: Social media and being real
He also called out social media for turning into a "dumping ground" for negativity, urging everyone to be kinder and more authentic.
"You are not the moral police... look within," he wrote, encouraging people to bring back some old-school grace—even with all our flaws.