'Disgusting': Tara Sutaria slams 'paid PR' campaign against her, AP 

Actor Tara Sutaria has spoken out against an alleged negative public relations (PR) campaign targeting her and singer AP Dhillon . The controversy erupted after videos of the pair from Dhillon's Mumbai concert started spreading online, with many calling Sutaria a cheater. Later, influencer Tanisha Malara claimed she was approached to be a part of a smear campaign against them. Sharing Malara's video on social media , Sutaria accused unnamed individuals of trying to tarnish her image through organized online attacks.

Allegations 'This is PAID PR and done to malign my reputation' On Tuesday, Sutaria wrote, "Thank you @tanisha__malara for speaking up and sharing how this is PAID PR and done to malign my reputation." She further alleged that structured talking points and captions were circulated to content creators and meme pages with the intention of harming her career and relationship. "Disgusting that they've made a list of derogatory captions and talking points to send to hundreds of content creators and thousands of meme pages All to ruin my career and relationship???"

Campaign details Malara's video detailed alleged smear campaign against Sutaria In the video shared by Sutaria, Malara claimed she was offered money to defame the actor under the pretense of content creation. She alleged that influencers were given a fixed list of talking points and comments to be included in their videos and comment sections. "These comments came under viral reels multiple times which means they were planned and paid for," she said.

Focus Malara alleged campaign was primarily against Sutaria Malara further alleged that while the campaign was publicly framed as being "against AP Dhillon," the main target of the negative content was Sutaria. Many comments blasted Sutaria for appearing close to Dhillon on stage while performing their song, Thodi Si Daaru. "The comments were similar across many videos and accounts which proves this is not organic criticism but a planned attack," she said. She attached screenshots to support her claims and urged viewers to examine the pattern themselves.