'Stranger Things' S05: Cast, plot, release dates, trailer
Entertainment
Stranger Things is wrapping up with its fifth and final season, arriving on Netflix in three parts: November 26, December 25, and December 31, 2025.
Plot of 'Stranger Things' S05
The story picks up in a military-occupied Hawkins in fall 1987. The gang is on the hunt for Vecna, who's still missing, while Eleven is laying low as the government searches for her.
The season ends with a two-hour finale where everyone comes together for one last epic showdown against a deadly threat from the Upside Down.