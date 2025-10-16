Next Article
'Diesel' to 'K-Ramp': 6 South films releasing on Diwali
Entertainment
This Diwali, October 17, 2025, brings six fresh releases from Tamil and Telugu cinema—perfect if you're looking for something new on the big screen.
Unlike the usual superstar-driven blockbusters, this year's lineup focuses on stories and rising talent.
3 Tamil films
Tamil fans get Diesel (with Harish Kalyan), Dude (directed by and starring Pradeep Ranganathan), and Bison: Kaalamaadan (Dhruv Vikram's major debut).
Expect everything from catchy music to a kabaddi drama exploring caste politics.
3 Telugu films
Telugu cinema joins the party with Telusu Kada (romance with Siddhu Jonnalagadda), K-Ramp (action starring Kiran Abbavaram), and Mithra Mandali (a comedy headlined by Priyadarshi).
It's a festive mix that spotlights Tollywood's new faces.