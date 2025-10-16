'Murdaugh: Death in the Family': How to watch true-crime series
Hulu just released "Murdaugh: Death in the Family," an eight-part true-crime miniseries exploring the secrets of South Carolina's influential Murdaugh family.
The story centers on Paul Murdaugh's fatal boat crash and the ripple effect it had, leading to investigations into several mysterious family deaths.
Where to watch the show?
The show is inspired by Mandy Matney's hit podcast and her deep-dive reporting.
It's streaming exclusively on Hulu (also available via the Disney bundle with Hulu), so you'll need a subscription.
The first three episodes are out now (October 15, 2025), with new episodes dropping every Wednesday until the finale on November 19, 2025.
Cast and early reviews
Jason Clarke leads as Alex Murdaugh, with Patricia Arquette, Johnny Berchtold, Brittany Snow, and Gerald McRaney rounding out the cast.
Early IMDb reviews give it a 6.5/10 from 118 users—so it's already getting people talking.