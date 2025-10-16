Sayantani Ghosh continues shoot post foot fracture: 'Show must go on' Entertainment Oct 16, 2025

Sayantani Ghosh, who plays Maya in Zee TV's upcoming show Jagadhatri, is still on set even after fracturing her foot.

She called playing Maya both a "privilege and a challenge," and shared, "I fractured my foot but the show must go on. I didn't want this to affect my work or my commitment to the audience."