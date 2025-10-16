Sayantani Ghosh continues shoot post foot fracture: 'Show must go on'
Sayantani Ghosh, who plays Maya in Zee TV's upcoming show Jagadhatri, is still on set even after fracturing her foot.
She called playing Maya both a "privilege and a challenge," and shared, "I fractured my foot but the show must go on. I didn't want this to affect my work or my commitment to the audience."
About the show
Jagadhatri follows a young woman who's invisible at home but leads a double life as a fearless undercover agent.
Sonakshi Batra stars as Jagadhatri, Farman Haider as Shivay, and Ghosh plays Maya—a tough media mogul who hides her own struggles.
The show highlights women's resilience and the silent battles they fight every day.
On her character Maya
The production crew has stepped up by providing wheelchairs and tweaking scenes to make things easier for Ghosh while she heals.
She describes Maya as a strong, disciplined character—perfectly matching the show's message of strength through adversity.