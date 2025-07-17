Next Article
'Stranger Things S05' teaser reveals Linda Hamilton's role
Stranger Things is back for its final season, and the new teaser just dropped. We get our first look at Linda Hamilton as Dr. Kay, who seems ready to take on the Upside Down.
Season 5 will arrive in two parts—Part 1 lands November 26, and Part 2 follows on December 24.
Hamilton brings her 'Terminator' energy to 'Stranger Things'
In the trailer, Dr. Kay is armed and surrounded by soldiers, hinting she's leading a military push against Demogorgons.
She might be working with the government—putting her in direct conflict with Eleven, who's still dodging officials.
Fans of Hamilton will spot some classic Sarah Connor energy here!