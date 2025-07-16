Next Article
Stranger Things Season 5 teaser reveals Eleven's new abilities
The first look at Stranger Things Season 5 is finally out, and it's got everyone talking—especially about Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) showing off a new power: she appears to launch herself into the air, suggesting either extreme jumping or levitation.
This big upgrade adds to her usual telekinesis, setting up what looks like an intense and action-packed final chapter.
Season 5 to stream in 3 volumes
Season 5 rolls out in three volumes: Volume 1 lands November 26, 2025 (four episodes), Volume 2 drops December 25 (three episodes), and the grand finale arrives December 31.
The story picks up with Hawkins under military lockdown, Vecna still on the loose, and Eleven on the run from the government—so things are definitely heating up for this last ride.