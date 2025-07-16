Stranger Things Season 5 teaser reveals Eleven's new abilities Entertainment Jul 16, 2025

The first look at Stranger Things Season 5 is finally out, and it's got everyone talking—especially about Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) showing off a new power: she appears to launch herself into the air, suggesting either extreme jumping or levitation.

This big upgrade adds to her usual telekinesis, setting up what looks like an intense and action-packed final chapter.