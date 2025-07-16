Miss Universe Nagaland Kelulu Dawhuo prepares for national contest

Advocate for girl child education

For the finals, Dawhuo will wear a traditional "Goddess of Folk Song" outfit to showcase her roots. Inspired by last year's fourth runner-up Ruofuozhano Whiso, she hopes to make Nagaland proud.

Beyond the stage, she's passionate about girl child education and plans to keep advocating for it after the competition—showing that representation can go hand-in-hand with making a real impact.