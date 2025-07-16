Next Article
Miss Universe Nagaland Kelulu Dawhuo prepares for national contest
Kelulu Dawhuo is all set to represent Nagaland at the Miss Universe India 2025 finals in Indore.
A second-year BA student from the Chakhesang Naga tribe, she balances her studies with pageant prep and credits her family and mentors for their support.
She says the journey highlights the resilience of Naga women.
Advocate for girl child education
For the finals, Dawhuo will wear a traditional "Goddess of Folk Song" outfit to showcase her roots. Inspired by last year's fourth runner-up Ruofuozhano Whiso, she hopes to make Nagaland proud.
Beyond the stage, she's passionate about girl child education and plans to keep advocating for it after the competition—showing that representation can go hand-in-hand with making a real impact.