Michelle and Barack Obama address divorce rumors

'It was touch and go for a while...': Barack

The Obamas got candid about their relationship, sharing that while they've had "really hard times," splitting up was never on the table.

Barack joked, "She took me back... It was touch and go for a while," adding some humor to shut down the gossip.

They both emphasized that their bond is solid despite what rumors say—and after more than 30 years together (plus two daughters), they seem pretty unfazed by outside noise.