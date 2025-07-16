Lauren Sanchez flaunts ultra-luxury Hermes bag

The Kelly Midas isn't your average designer bag—it goes for around $170,000 in the crocodile version like Sanchez's (and about $115,000 if you opt for calfskin). Because it's so rare and in-demand, resale prices can reach up to $250,000. The combo of exotic leather and solid gold hardware really sets it apart.

Lauren's luxe collection and more details

Sanchez has an impressive luxury collection beyond this bag—think multiple Hermes Birkins and other special Kelly models like the Kelly Cut she also wore at her wedding.

She paired her Kelly Midas with accessories from Dior and Hermes throughout her celebrations.

For collectors, the dream version of this bag comes with white gold and diamonds—showing off just how next-level Hermes craftsmanship can get.