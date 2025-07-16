Next Article
No 4th season for 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'
It's official: "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is ending with its third season, bringing Jenny Han's beloved trilogy to a close.
This final chapter promises answers for Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah's love triangle—so fans can finally see how it all ends.
Season 3 has 11 episodes, dropping every Thursday on Prime Video
Season 3 has 11 episodes, dropping every Thursday on Prime Video (the first two are already out). The finale lands September 17, 2023.
Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno are back as the main trio, with Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka leading the creative team for this heartfelt sendoff.