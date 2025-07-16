Next Article
DNA OTT release: Atharvaa Murali, Nimisha Sajayan's thriller online debut
"DNA," a Tamil action thriller directed by Nelson Venkatesan, lands on JioHotstar July 19 after its theatrical run last month.
Starring Atharvaa Murali as Anand and Nimisha Sajayan as Divya, the story follows their arranged marriage as they get caught up in a conspiracy involving their missing child.
Watch 'DNA' on JioHotstar
You can catch "DNA" streaming exclusively on JioHotstar starting July 19—perfect for a weekend binge.
'DNA' has received positive reviews from critics
Critics have called out the film's gripping plot and strong lead performances, plus Ghibran's background score.
A few mentioned some slow moments, but overall, "DNA" has been a standout in Tamil cinema this year.