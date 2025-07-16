DNA OTT release: Atharvaa Murali, Nimisha Sajayan's thriller online debut Entertainment Jul 16, 2025

"DNA," a Tamil action thriller directed by Nelson Venkatesan, lands on JioHotstar July 19 after its theatrical run last month.

Starring Atharvaa Murali as Anand and Nimisha Sajayan as Divya, the story follows their arranged marriage as they get caught up in a conspiracy involving their missing child.