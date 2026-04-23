'Stranger Things: Tales From '85' review: Charming but repetitive spin-off

It's time to return to Hawkins. Stranger Things , which concluded its phenomenal run through a three-part fifth and final season late last year, is back with an animated spin-off: Tales From '85. The Netflix show has been developed by Eric Robles, with the Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy serving as executive producers. It's charming and effortlessly nostalgic, but is undone by its overstretched storytelling.

Plot, cast Meet the voice cast of the new show Tales From '85 is set between the second and third seasons of Stranger Things. Mike (Luca Diaz), Eleven (Brooklyn Davey Norstedt), Dustin (Braxton Quinney), Lucas (Elisha Williams), Will (Ben Plessala), and Max (Jolie Hoang-Rappaport) join forces as mysterious monsters threaten Hawkins. Nikki Baxter (Odessa A'zion), a fresh student, becomes the party's new member. Can the gang take down the monsters before it's too late?

#1 Positives: We quickly settle into this world Tales From '85 has arrived just months after the original series' conclusion, so fortunately, the characters are still fresh in our minds. The show is buoyed by its sentimental charm, and it doesn't take us long to settle into this familiar, comfortable world. The characters' personalities and mannerisms are perfectly recreated, and the voice cast, especially Quinney, wonderfully connect us to the story.

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#2 Watch out for Nikki Nikki, the daughter of new teacher Anna, fits right into this world. Though Mike doesn't approve of her initially (are we surprised?), she wins everyone over through her bravery and loyalty. She is a well-rounded, instantly likeable character who's quite similar to Eleven. She proudly proclaims she's "different," has struggled to make friends, and finds her first sense of belonging in Hawkins.

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#3 More on the above aspect Nikki's commanding personality and scientific temperament are at the heart of Tales From '85. Additionally, she also massively boosts Will's confidence, who's often bullied at school. Nikki has often been ostracized, but that has never marred her spirit. She asks Will to embrace his individuality, and even makes him perceive the nickname "Zombie Boy" positively! A substantial addition to the Stranger Things universe.

#4 Negatives: Looking for surprises? There are none here The series treads extremely familiar ground and quickly becomes monotonous and predictable. This was also a major problem that marred Stranger Things's final season. The stakes are supposed to be high, but we never feel any threat, and a superficial, light tone undercuts the episodes' intensity. At 10 episodes (about 30 minutes each), Tales From '85 overstays its welcome.

#5 You will miss several key characters The show tries to pull off a twist toward the end, but it won't strike you as a surprise if you carefully observe the suspicious characters. Moreover, several adult characters only appear for a few minutes or are completely missing (we never see Joyce, and only meet Nancy briefly). Hopper (voiced by Brett Gipson) does what little he can in his brief screentime.