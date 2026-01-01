'Stranger Things' finale review: It's a satisfying, emotional goodbye

Nine years, five seasons, and 41 episodes later, we have finally reached the two-hour-long finale of Stranger Things﻿ . After the emotionally potent Volume 1 and Volume 2 , the last episode, titled The Rightside Up, ties everything together. Do creators Matt and Ross Duffer do justice to the sprawling story, and is the Netflix sensation able to bow out on a high? Let's find out.

Plot It's Vecna versus everyone, one last time Time is running out, Holly (Nell Fisher) and the other kids need to be rescued, and we're repeatedly reminded that this is the final battle. Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and Will (Noah Schnapp), among others, are determined to destroy Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Will Vecna die? And, who will eventually make it out alive?

#1 Positives: Keep your tissues ready The dramatic sequences of Stranger Things have always been its strongest, most watchable aspect, and the finale is no different. The last episode builds on the second volume, and several important conversations provide us with context that seemed amiss in the past few episodes. With its well-etched-out characters, sentimental reunions, and tearful scenes, the show never fails to tug at your heartstrings.

#2 The visuals steal the show yet again Stranger Things's last two seasons have consistently offered jaw-dropping, mind-blowing visuals. If you think the show has already reached its pinnacle, wait till the final episode, which offers striking visuals during the climactic battle. You can see that the budget ($50-60 million per episode, reportedly) has been utilized effectively. If only we could watch the enchanting scenes on the big screen.

#3 Watch out for Winona Ryder's incredible turn Joyce (Winona Ryder), who was on the sidelines for most of S05, finally takes the lead and how! Always the show's emotional center, she's just as fierce and hardcore as she was in S01. Additionally, callbacks to previous episodes and characters amplify the episode's emotional quotient. At its core, ST has always been about friendship, and the finale is a powerful reminder of that.

#4 Negatives: Once again, everything is too convenient for our heroes This season's most significant problem has been the convenient narrative turns. There are monsters, wormholes, and evil military guards, but trust our heroes to break down complex scientific theories and save the world within minutes! At long last, a character finally dies, but overall, we don't consistently feel the kind of tension we must in an episode that has so much riding on it.

#5 More on the above aspect When a show balloons into a pop-culture phenomenon, it's tough to please fans worldwide. Still, though, ST has taken some risks that have paid off (Bob and Barb's gruesome deaths, for instance). However, this entire season, it has played it too safe. Unfortunately, this curse continues well into the finale, and the Duffer Brothers opt for a safe ending that's satisfactory, but never surprising.

#6 Leaves you feeling slightly cheated Remember when we slid into Henry's memories and saw fragments of a play organized by Joyce? I was anxiously waiting to travel to the past, revisit that sequence, and witness the reunion of Joyce, Henry, Hopper (David Harbour), and others, but the show shockingly wastes this opportunity. After building our hopes massively, it simply abandons this plot point. A disappointing, heartbreaking bait!