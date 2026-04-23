The show will be set in 1985

'Stranger Things' animated spin-off releases today: When, where to watch

By Isha Sharma 11:33 am Apr 23, 202611:33 am

What's the story

The beloved Netflix series Stranger Things is getting an animated spin-off titled Stranger Things: Tales From '85. The new show will take viewers back to Hawkins in 1985 with a unique visual style and a gripping storyline. This is the first animated project in the franchise, featuring modern CG animation combined with a stylized 2D look. The series will premiere on Netflix on Thursday. For viewers in India, it will be available at 12:30pm.