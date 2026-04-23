'Stranger Things' animated spin-off releases today: When, where to watch
What's the story
The beloved Netflix series Stranger Things is getting an animated spin-off titled Stranger Things: Tales From '85. The new show will take viewers back to Hawkins in 1985 with a unique visual style and a gripping storyline. This is the first animated project in the franchise, featuring modern CG animation combined with a stylized 2D look. The series will premiere on Netflix on Thursday. For viewers in India, it will be available at 12:30pm.
Storyline
What is the plot of 'Tales from '85'?
Set between Season 2 and Season 3 of the original series, Stranger Things: Tales From '85 follows Eleven and her friends as they try to return to normal life. Netflix's synopsis reads, "Welcome back to Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985, where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town in Stranger Things: Tales From '85." A new character named Nikki Baxter, a young inventor, will be introduced in the show.
Production
Who are the creators and cast members?
The series is backed by the original creators, the Duffer Brothers, along with Shawn Levy and Eric Robles. Flying Bark Productions is responsible for the animation. The show will feature familiar characters such as Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, and Max, but voiced by a new cast, including Jeremy Jordan and Odessa A'zion. All 10 episodes will be released simultaneously, and the show will also be dubbed in various languages for Indian audiences.