Streep defends Kimmel amid Trump's demand to fire him
Entertainment
Meryl Streep is standing up for Jimmy Kimmel after he landed in hot water with Donald Trump over a joke about Melania Trump.
Kimmel's comment, saying Melania had a "glow like an expectant widow," sparked outrage from Trump, who publicly demanded that ABC and Disney fire the late-night host.
FCC probes ABC broadcast license
Appearing on Kimmel's show, Streep called him a "You're a prince. You are a Knight Templar..." and praised him as "carrying the banner of freedom of the press."
Meanwhile, Kimmel brushed off the backlash, saying he thought the joke was harmless.
The whole thing has even led to the Federal Communications Commission looking into ABC's broadcast license.