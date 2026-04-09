Streep: 'The Devil Wears Prada' not based on Wintour Entertainment Apr 09, 2026

Turns out, Meryl Streep's icy Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada wasn't based on Vogue's Anna Wintour after all.

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Streep shared that she actually channeled directors Clint Eastwood and Mike Nichols for the role: Eastwood for his quiet strength and Nichols for his sharp authority mixed with humor.

I was basically imitating Mike Nichols that whole time. If Mike Nichols and Clint Eastwood had a baby, it would be Miranda Priestly.