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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Ranabaali': Vijay Deverakonda releases new poster on Independence Day
'Ranabaali': Vijay Deverakonda releases new poster on Independence Day
'Ranabaali' releases on September 11, 2026

'Ranabaali': Vijay Deverakonda releases new poster on Independence Day

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 15, 2026
05:27 pm
What's the story

On India's 80th Independence Day, the makers of Ranabaali unveiled a special poster featuring Vijay Deverakonda. The actor was seen draped in the national flag, hinting at an emotional and high-stakes historical drama based on bravery and freedom. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series, Ranabaali is set to release on September 11, 2026.

Twitter Post

See the poster here

Actor's message

Deverakonda wishes fans on Independence Day

Deverakonda took to social media to wish everyone a happy Independence Day and shared the poster.

He wrote, "A day of immense celebration."

"A day to remember how hard our forefathers fought for it, and how far we have come."

"#NeverForget the cost. And bring glory to your families and the country."

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Film details

'Ranabaali': Cast and plot

Ranabaali has generated immense anticipation among fans, reuniting Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in an epic historical saga.

It also stars international actor Arnold Vosloo, further adding to its global appeal.

Inspired by true events, the story revisits forgotten peasant rebellions that erupted during the Great Famine of 1876-1878, as Rayalaseema's farmers rose against the British Raj's brutal policies.

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