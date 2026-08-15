'Ranabaali': Vijay Deverakonda releases new poster on Independence Day
What's the story
On India's 80th Independence Day, the makers of Ranabaali unveiled a special poster featuring Vijay Deverakonda. The actor was seen draped in the national flag, hinting at an emotional and high-stakes historical drama based on bravery and freedom. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series, Ranabaali is set to release on September 11, 2026.
Twitter Post
See the poster here
Happy 80th Independence Day 🇮🇳— Telugu Cult 𝐘𝐓 (@Telugu_Cult) August 15, 2026
The bravest chapter of our forgotten history is about to be revealed soon.#Ranabaali#VijayDeverakonda@TheDeverakonda@iamRashmikapic.twitter.com/ApxhlRBux1
Actor's message
Deverakonda wishes fans on Independence Day
Deverakonda took to social media to wish everyone a happy Independence Day and shared the poster.
He wrote, "A day of immense celebration."
"A day to remember how hard our forefathers fought for it, and how far we have come."
"#NeverForget the cost. And bring glory to your families and the country."
Film details
'Ranabaali': Cast and plot
Ranabaali has generated immense anticipation among fans, reuniting Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in an epic historical saga.
It also stars international actor Arnold Vosloo, further adding to its global appeal.
Inspired by true events, the story revisits forgotten peasant rebellions that erupted during the Great Famine of 1876-1878, as Rayalaseema's farmers rose against the British Raj's brutal policies.