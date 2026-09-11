'Mirzapur' posts bumper Week 1; collects ₹212cr globally
What's the story
The Pankaj Tripathi-led Mirzapur: The Movie has had a successful first week at the box office, raking in ₹148.45 crore in India net collection by Day 7. Despite a drop of 15.9% from the previous day's earnings, the film's overall performance has been strong with an India gross collection of ₹176.94 crore. It was released last Friday (September 4) and stars Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, and Ravi Kishan.
Collection details
'Mirzapur: The Movie's overseas gross collection stands at ₹35 crore
On Thursday, Mirzapur: The Movie recorded a net collection of ₹10.55 crore in India across 10,379 shows.
The Hindi version contributed the majority of this with ₹10.5 crore from 10,295 shows and an overall occupancy of 26%.
In contrast, the Telugu version only added ₹5 lakh from 84 shows with a mere 15% occupancy.
Its total overseas gross collection now stands at ₹35.5 crore and worldwide gross at ₹212.44 crore within its first week.
Collection breakdown
Looking at the film in numbers
The film opened on a strong note with ₹25.75 crore on Friday, followed by a jump to ₹32 crore on Saturday and an even stronger Day 3 with ₹36 crore.
Collections dipped slightly to ₹16 crore on Monday and ₹15.6 crore on Tuesday before falling further to ₹12.55 crore on Wednesday and finally landing at ₹10.55 crore by Thursday, as per Sacnilk.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie is a prequel to the popular crime series of the same name. It delves into an earlier chapter involving several of its main characters.
The film features Tripathi as Akhandanand "Kaleen" Tripathi, Fazal as Guddu Pandit, and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi.
Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Shriya Pilgaonkar also reprise their roles.