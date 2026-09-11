'Mirzapur' posts bumper Week 1; collects ₹212cr globally

On Thursday, Mirzapur: The Movie recorded a net collection of ₹10.55 crore in India across 10,379 shows.

The Hindi version contributed the majority of this with ₹10.5 crore from 10,295 shows and an overall occupancy of 26%.

In contrast, the Telugu version only added ₹5 lakh from 84 shows with a mere 15% occupancy.

Its total overseas gross collection now stands at ₹35.5 crore and worldwide gross at ₹212.44 crore within its first week.