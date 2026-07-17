Strong advance bookings in India for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Entertainment
Spider-Man fans in India are going all out for the new movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Advance bookings are among the strongest ever for any film release in India, and everyone's hyped to see Tom Holland swing back as Spider-Man, especially after his recent visit here.
Premium formats like 4DX and PLF are selling fast, making this one of the biggest openings for any film in India.
Cretton directs 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day brings a fresh spin on Peter Parker's story.
The cast includes Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink.
It drops July 30 in six languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada) and will be available in both 2D and 3D.