India showers love on 'Avengers Endgame: Encore'; re-release earns ₹7cr
What's the story
The re-release of the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, titled Avengers Endgame: Encore, has opened to a strong response at the Indian box office. The film raked in an estimated ₹7.25 crore nett on its opening day across 3,635 shows, taking its total India gross to an estimated ₹8.68 crore. The original English version of the film contributed most to this collection with an estimated ₹5.25 crore earnings on Friday.
Record-breaking performance
It surpassed 'Interstellar' re-release earnings
The film surpassed the opening day earnings of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, which reportedly earned around ₹2.25-₹2.5 crore in India during its 2025 re-release.
The Hindi version of Avengers Endgame: Encore collected around ₹1.25 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions contributed approximately ₹30 lakh and ₹45 lakh, respectively.
The film recorded an overall occupancy of 24.52% on Friday, with night shows witnessing the highest footfalls.
Box office competition
It's now among the top 5 openings for a re-release
With its opening day earnings crossing the ₹7 crore net mark, Avengers Endgame: Encore has already secured a spot among the top five openings for a re-release in India.
The film will now compete with existing top re-release performers like Sanam Teri Kasam (₹41 crore), Tumbbad (₹40 crore), Ghilli (₹26.25 crore), and Sholay (₹11 crore).
Worldwide success
It has crossed the $2.8 billion mark globally
On the global front, Avengers Endgame: Encore has helped the film cross the $2.8 billion mark at the worldwide box office.
The re-release earned $3.8 million from Thursday previews, with projections suggesting it could gross around $25 million domestically and another $25-30 million from international markets.
During its original run in April 2019, Avengers: Endgame opened to a record-setting $1.2 billion globally in its first weekend and went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.