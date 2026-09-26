India showers love on 'Avengers Endgame: Encore'; re-release earns ₹7cr

The film surpassed the opening day earnings of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, which reportedly earned around ₹2.25-₹2.5 crore in India during its 2025 re-release.

The Hindi version of Avengers Endgame: Encore collected around ₹1.25 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions contributed approximately ₹30 lakh and ₹45 lakh, respectively.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 24.52% on Friday, with night shows witnessing the highest footfalls.