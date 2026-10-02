Studio Blo is building FAIMOUS letting celebrities license AI clones
Studio Blo, an Indian AI-driven film company, is building FAIMOUS, a platform where celebrities can license their AI clones for advertising.
Digital versions of stars like Hardik Pandya can show up in campaigns without them actually being there.
Celebrities keep control over their likeness, and brands need approval before using these clones.
FAIMOUS adds traceable watermarks to clones
To fight deepfakes and stick to the IT rules amended in February 2026, FAIMOUS adds traceable watermarks to every AI clone.
This helps prove what is real and supports celebrity deepfake detection, with takedowns handled by legal teams.
Studio Blo calls clones licensable assets
Studio Blo sees this as the future of celebrity marketing, where a star's face or voice becomes a digital asset that brands can license.
CEO and co-founder Mukherjee thinks these AI clones could actually be worth more since they're available anytime, anywhere.
Plus, Studio Blo says it is using AI to boost creativity in filmmaking, not replace it.