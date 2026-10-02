Subbaraj's 'Dorothy' indie drama probes friendship, caste and gender identity
Entertainment
Karthik Subbaraj, usually known for big-name films, switches things up with Dorothy, an indie drama set in 1990s rural Tamil Nadu.
The story follows two childhood friends, Subbu and Karthi, whose lives are shaken up when Dorothy is revealed, with a gender-identity revelation.
The film digs into friendship and the challenges of caste and patriarchy in rural Tamil Nadu.
'Dorothy' uses raw cast, Ilaiyaraaja's music
Instead of flashy stars, Subbaraj goes for raw performances from lesser-known actors, giving the film a more real vibe.
With Ilaiyaraaja's music and creative visuals, Dorothy blends dark humor with serious issues in a way that feels fresh.
If you're tired of formula films and want something honest about friendship and society's pressures, this one's worth checking out.