Sajid Nadiadwala's son Subhan begins shooting for romantic actioner

Subhan Nadiadwala, son of renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala , has begun shooting for his debut film, tentatively called Aisi Deewangi. The film is directed and produced by Shashank Khaitan and started filming on Monday in Mumbai, reported Mid-Day. Aisi Deewangi is an intense romantic drama.

Training Nadiadwala trained hard for his debut role Nadiadwala, who is professionally trained in acting and dance, had been prepping hard for his debut role. He specifically trained for months to perform a challenging action sequence on the first day of shooting. The scene reportedly involved him performing with nearly 60 trained fighters. A source close to the production said, "Sajid sir wants to introduce Subhan as a full-fledged big-screen hero, who is adept at both action and romance."

Tribute Significance of film's title The film's title Aisi Deewangi pays homage to the popular song of the same name from the 1992 film Deewana, which starred the late actor Divya Bharti. The evergreen actor was married to Sajid, making this title even more significant. Khaitan is also personally overseeing the music for Aisi Deewangi to add more emotional depth to it.

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