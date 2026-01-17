Kichcha Sudeep's 'Mark' to stream on JioHotstar from January 23
What's the story
The action thriller Mark, starring Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, will make its digital debut on JioHotstar on January 23. The film, directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa, is the second collaboration between the actor and director after their previous hit, Max. The project received mixed reviews and registered a moderate box office performance.
Cast details
'Mark' features an ensemble cast
Apart from Sudeep, Mark also features Naveen Chandra, Shine Tom Chacko, Vikranth, Roshni Prakash, Guru Somasundaram, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. The film was produced by Satya Jyothi Films and Kichcha Creations. Music was composed by Ajaneesh Loknath. Mark will be available for streaming in five languages: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.
Director's statement
Kartikeyaa wrote the script specially for Sudeep
Speaking about the film earlier, the director told OTTPlay, "Whatever I had missed out in Max, I had incorporated in Mark. I was also not aware of Sudeep sir's stardom when I did the first film." "So, when I got [this] opportunity, I catered to the script specifically for him." "There are layers in Mark, and many characters are involved. It is risky, but interesting."