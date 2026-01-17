Kichcha Sudeep's 'Mark' to stream on JioHotstar from January 23

Apart from Sudeep, Mark also features Naveen Chandra, Shine Tom Chacko, Vikranth, Roshni Prakash, Guru Somasundaram, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. The film was produced by Satya Jyothi Films and Kichcha Creations. Music was composed by Ajaneesh Loknath. Mark will be available for streaming in five languages: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Director's statement

Kartikeyaa wrote the script specially for Sudeep

Speaking about the film earlier, the director told OTTPlay, "Whatever I had missed out in Max, I had incorporated in Mark. I was also not aware of Sudeep sir's stardom when I did the first film." "So, when I got [this] opportunity, I catered to the script specifically for him." "There are layers in Mark, and many characters are involved. It is risky, but interesting."